Evenings Upstairs - Kentucky Faith: A Treasure Chest

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

    Kentucky Faith: A Treasure Chest

This visual and hands-on presentation travels through the Bluegrass to show diverse elements of Kentucky’s rich religious history

Led Jacqueline Hamilton, Professor of English Eastern Kentucky University

June 4, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Co-sponsored by the Kentucky Humanities & The Friends of the Library

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Education & Learning, History
