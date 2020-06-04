Evenings Upstairs - Kentucky Faith: A Treasure Chest
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
This visual and hands-on presentation travels through the Bluegrass to show diverse elements of Kentucky’s rich religious history
Led Jacqueline Hamilton, Professor of English Eastern Kentucky University
June 4, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Co-sponsored by the Kentucky Humanities & The Friends of the Library
For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net
Education & Learning, History