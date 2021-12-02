VIRTUAL -----Evenings Upstairs - Paducah's Colorful Characters and Inspiring Inhabitants

VIRTUAL!

led by historian Roy HenselThursdayDecember2, 7-8 PM

Paducah has had many notable citizens which have made their mark on the American or even worldwide stage. Dr. Reuben Saunders accidently discovered a cure for cholera, Alben Barkley was known worldwide , John Scopes turned the country’s focus on the theory of evolution and the suppression of education. But Paducah has also had other citizens who made their mark in other ways, even if it was just locally.As with most areas, Paducah has had quite colorful, even humorous local characters. Others inspired the pursuit of lofty goals and ambitions.This presentation will showcase individuals and entertain us with their unique stories.

Roy Hensel is a retired teacher and an avid history lover. Born in New Jersey, he came to the Paducah area in 1973 and has come to love his adopted home. He is presently a board member of the McCracken County Library, the Market House Museum, and the Paducah Ambassadors. He gives tours of Oak Grove Cemetery and city tours for the passengers of the steamboats which frequent the riverfront. Having served on the Market House Theatre board twice, Hensel has been acting there for almost 39 years. He also presents history programs to the local schools as well as a traveling “Hands of History” trunk of artifacts in conjunction with the Market House Museum. He is a collector of historical autographs of nearly sixty years.

This program will premiere on the Library Facebook page at 7pm on December 2

To join this fascinating Paducah History program, head to https://www.facebook.com/mclibdotnet

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net