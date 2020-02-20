Evenings Upstairs - The Fisk Jubilee Singers

The Fisk Jubilee Singers

In Honor of Black History Month

Join us in a discussion of an important part of African-American history & culture : The Fisk Jubilee Singers ®

THE ORIGINAL FISK JUBILEE SINGERS®, THEIR TOUR AND THEIR MUSIC.

Led by Paul T. Kwami D.M.A., Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers ®, & Mike Curb Jubilee Singers Endowed Chair

February 20, 2020 7-8pm.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net