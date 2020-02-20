Evenings Upstairs - The Fisk Jubilee Singers
The Fisk Jubilee Singers
In Honor of Black History Month
Join us in a discussion of an important part of African-American history & culture : The Fisk Jubilee Singers ®
THE ORIGINAL FISK JUBILEE SINGERS®, THEIR TOUR AND THEIR MUSIC.
Led by Paul T. Kwami D.M.A., Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers ®, & Mike Curb Jubilee Singers Endowed Chair
February 20, 2020 7-8pm.
For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net
