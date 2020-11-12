Evenings Upstairs - The New Madrid Earthquakes

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 The New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812

Led by Dr. Nathan K Moran, Center for Earthquake Research and Information at the University of Memphis.

November 12, 2020 7-8pm. 

All programs are free & open to the public 

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Education & Learning, History
2704422510
