Evenings Upstairs - The New Madrid Earthquakes
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Evenings Upstairs - The New Madrid Earthquakes
The New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812
Led by Dr. Nathan K Moran, Center for Earthquake Research and Information at the University of Memphis.
November 12, 2020 7-8pm.
All programs are free & open to the public
For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net
Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Education & Learning, History