Evenings Upstairs Series: The Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby : A Celebration of Kentucky and Its Heritage led by Dr. James Claypool Professor Emeritus of History at Northern Kentucky University .

Claypool traces the origins and development of the Kentucky Derby, the world’s most famous horse race and a powerful influence on Kentucky society and culture. He will use memorabilia collected during his 40-year passion for the race. James C. Claypool, professor emeritus of history at Northern Kentucky University, holds a PhD in European history from the University of Kentucky. He is a nationally recognized authority on thoroughbred racing, especially the Kentucky Derby, and on Kentucky music and is published in both fields. He has helped edit, coauthored or authored six books and one encyclopedia as well as published articles and encyclopedia entries on art, culture, politics and military history.

Co-sponsored by The Friends of the Library with support of Kentucky Humanities

Kentucky Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C.

For more information call 270-442-2510 x117 or visit mclib.net