Evenings Upstairs Series- 25th Anniversary Celebration

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Evenings Upstairs Series- 25th Anniversary Celebration

Evenings Upstairs Series turns 25 in 2019 !

Join us to celebrate with a concert by Solid Rock'it Boosters! 

Known for their wild hootenanny-style stage show, the Boosters have a reputation for bringing high energy and an undeniable rocking style to traditional American music.

Solid Rock'it Boosters are seasoned veterans of roots music, and they are sure to entertain audiences with solid rhythms, infectious hooks and masterful musicianship.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
