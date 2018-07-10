Every Picture Tells A Story Exhibit at Henry Clay's Ashland

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation’s upcoming temporary exhibit has an interesting twist – it needs the public’s participation to complete it. “Every Picture Tells A Story” is an exhibit in two parts. The House exhibit, assembled by Ashland curator Eric Brooks, will feature historic photographs of Clay and Ashland, both favorite subjects of early photographers. The exhibit in the Keeper’s Cottage will be curated by the public. This part of the exhibit will focus on the role that Ashland has played in the lives of members of the Lexington community as well as visitors from around Kentucky and the world.

While Ashland is privately owned, it is entrenched in the public memory of Lexington and contributes greatly to Lexington’s identity and sense of place. Henry Clay’s Ashland is Kentucky’s first National Historic Landmark and has been a space for learning about the past for decades. Now, the Foundation wants to illustrate how Ashland and its grounds have transitioned from Clay’s “pleasure grounds” to a space integrally linked to particular moments in the lives of individuals and families.

The Foundation is crowdsourcing photographs (print and digital) from the public to be a part of this interactive exhibit in an effort to find images from across many generations revealing the ever changing yet indelible landscape of Ashland. Photographs from years past may reveal information about the estate and its occupants that has been lost to time. For instance, vital information about life at Ashland and its configuration may be lurking in the background of a family portrait. In addition, both exhibits will showcase the evolution of photography with different media, ranging from daguerreotypes to Instagram posts.

For more information visit henryclay.org