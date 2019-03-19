Evidence of Extraterrestrial Contact Talk at the Boone Co Public Library
Boone County Public Library - Florence Branch 7425 U.S. 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042
Evidence of Extraterrestrial Contact Talk at the Boone Co Public Library
Award winning author and researcher, Raymond Szymanski, will discuss the 1947 Roswell Incident, 1965 Exeter Incident, 1975 Travis Walton Incident, 1980 Rendlesham Forest Incident, and much more.
For more information visit boone.libnet.info/events
Info
Boone County Public Library - Florence Branch 7425 U.S. 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance