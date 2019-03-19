Evidence of Extraterrestrial Contact Talk at the Boone Co Public Library

Boone County Public Library - Florence Branch 7425 U.S. 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042

Evidence of Extraterrestrial Contact Talk at the Boone Co Public Library

 Award winning author and researcher, Raymond Szymanski, will discuss the 1947 Roswell Incident, 1965 Exeter Incident, 1975 Travis Walton Incident, 1980 Rendlesham Forest Incident, and much more.

For more information visit boone.libnet.info/events

