Evita Live! at SKyPAC

Eva Peron enthralled a nation and enchanted the world. Her story unfolds in live at SKyPAC in EVITA, the Tony(R) Award-winning Best Musical, a high flying theatrical experience adored the world over. Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s groundbreaking musical captures the rise and fall of one of the world’s most glamorous first ladies in this classic Broadway and London hit.

Evita is based on the historical story of María Eva Duarte de Perón, a poor Argentinian girl who grows up to be the wife of the president of Argentina, worshipped by her people. As a young woman who longs for an acting career, fame, and fortune, Eva quickly learns that her feminine wiles hold power over a culture, and a political system, run by men. Once she makes it to Buenos Aires, Evita finds fame and power in her powers of seduction, eventually seducing the rising political figure, Juan Perón, who becomes the President of Argentina. As First Lady of Argentina, she aligns herself with the poor, winning herself, and Perón, popularity among Argentinians. Evita becomes a hero to the poor and the working class­—and an enemy to the rich. A young and unknown revolutionary, Ché, narrates the rise and fall of the beloved matriarch of the Argentinian people. This blockbuster musical, made even more famous as a 1996 Hollywood film starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, shows both the righteous determination and the ruthless power, of Argentina’s 20th-century matriarch.

