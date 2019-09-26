Evolving Inspiration: The Art and Design of Julius Friedman Exhibit at Filson Historical Society

The Filson Historical Society presents “Evolving Inspiration: The Art and Design of Julius Friedman,” curated by Jim Holmberg and Abigail Glogower.

Evolving Inspiration - Artist and graphic designer Julius Friedman (1943–2017) was Louisville’s beloved and renowned image maker. Throughout his 50-year career, he delighted viewers with a range of media that included photography, advertising posters, book arts, and sculpture. In 2018, a collection documenting the complete arc of Friedman’s creative output was donated to the Filson by his sister, Carol Abrams. From his early black and white urban photography to his “Rockopolis” nature sculptures, “Evolving Inspiration” leads visitors through the many creative phases of this Louisville legend.

“Evolving Inspiration” will run from September 26, 2019 through February 28, 2020 in the Nash Gallery.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org