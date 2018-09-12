A Practiced Eye: Yvonne Todd and Todd McGrath

Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

A Practiced Eye: Yvonne Todd and Todd McGrath

Yvonne Todd’s illustrations have appeared in many national magazines including The Blood Horse, The Thoroughbred Times and Wildlife Art as well as the catalogues for the blockbuster exhibits Imperial China: The Horse in Chinese History and All the Queen’s Horses: The Role of the Horse in British History. She also illustrated the World Equestrian Games for the Eventing and Driving competitions among others.

Dan McGrath is a second career award-winning artist specializing in landscapes and seascapes.  He is represented in galleries in Cincinnati, Bowling Green and Lexington, Kentucky. He is the founder of the Plein Air Painters of the Bluegrass and a member of the Oil Painters of America and the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen. Yvonne was his first and most influential teacher.

Monday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM

Friday-Saturday, 11AM-5PM

The Artists' Attic | 401 W Main St, Ste 401

For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org

Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
859.254.5501
