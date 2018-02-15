Exile - Celebrating 55 Years Tour

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444

Exile - Celebrating 55 Years Tour

Exile formed in 1963 looking to play small clubs in Richmond, KY but managed to top both the pop and country charts during their more than 54 year-long career. Their mist successful hit, “Kiss You All Over” spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s pop chart in 1978. In the early 1980s Exile started to focus on country music. During their run on the country charts Exile has successfully had ten No.1 singles including “I Don’t Want to be a Memory” and “Give Me One More Chance.” The five original member of Exile reformed in 2008 and kick off their 55th Anniversary Tour this year.

Tickets: $10, $20, $30, $35, $40, $50

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com

