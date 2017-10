Western Kentucky Botanical Garden - Experience The English Cottage @ Christmas

1st Saturday Stop By: Experience The English Cottage @ Christmas

Sat Dec 2nd 10:00am - 12:00pm

Learn about different parts of The Garden at our 1st Saturday Stop Bys for adults and kids!

Stop by for a special focus on Christmas in our English Cottage!

For more information visit wkbg.org or call 270-852-8925.