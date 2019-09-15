Exploring Early Kentucky Furniture of the Bluegrass Region at The Speed

The Speed Art Museum and the Filson Historical Society present Hidden Histories of Kentucky Art with Mack Cox.

Independent scholar and Kentucky collector Mack Cox shares his groundbreaking research, revealing the hidden stories behind Kentucky’s artistic heritage. This three-lecture series will uncover the art and mystery of early Kentucky furniture and tell the remarkable Civil War story of one family’s ancestral portraits.

Sunday, September 15, 2 pm

Speed Art Museum,

2035 South Third Street, Louisville

Starting in 1775, pioneers trekked hundreds of miles into a wilderness to claim fertile Bluegrass lands. Statehood came in 1792, but Indian hostilities stunted improvements until 1794. Thereafter development occurred at an astounding pace. Cabinetmakers came from most American regions, as well as England, Scotland, Ireland, France and other places. There were no established styles, so they made furniture as they had in far aways places resulting in great stylistic diversity. This lecture explores early furniture made in Lexington, Frankfort and other communities in a graphic-rich presentation that reveals Kentucky’s cosmopolitan beginnings.

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org