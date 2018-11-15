Exploring Local History: The Early Military History of Fort Thomas

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Exploring Local History: The Early Military History of Fort Thomas

7 pm Thursday, Nov. 15

In honor of Veterans Day, join Deanna Beineke of the Fort Thomas Military and Community History Museum as she talks about the military history of Fort Thomas as well as World War I. Enjoy an interactive experience with artifacts from the museum as we celebrate our Veterans and the 100th Anniversary of the End of World War I. Ages 18 & up. No need to register.

For more information call (859) 781-6166  or visit cc-pl.org

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
