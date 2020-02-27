Exploring the Megafauna from the Pleistocene Era at Big Bone at Boone County Library

The bones found at Big Bone Lick provide a glimpse into the saga of the explosion of mammal evolution following the extinction of the dinosaurs. Join Friends of Big Bone for a look at the natural history story of megafauna that roamed North America during the Pleistocene epoch eventually finding their way to Big Bone Lick, one of America’s finest paleontology treasures.

For more information call (859) 342-2665 or visit boone.libnet.info/events