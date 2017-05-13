Exploring with all the Senses:Animals in the Backyard

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

Exploring with all the Senses:Animals in the Backyard

Are you curious about the wildlife that lives amongst us in our own backyards? Meet our city neighbors in the animal world through all the senses, hands-on activities, and interactions with live birds, turtles, snakes, and bunnies. It is offered in partnership with the Louisville Nature Center.

Open to all ages.

The event is free, but registrations are required.

For more information call 502-899-2213 or email kcarpenter@aph.org 

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

5028992213

