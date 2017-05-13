Exploring with all the Senses:Animals in the Backyard

Are you curious about the wildlife that lives amongst us in our own backyards? Meet our city neighbors in the animal world through all the senses, hands-on activities, and interactions with live birds, turtles, snakes, and bunnies. It is offered in partnership with the Louisville Nature Center.

Open to all ages.

The event is free, but registrations are required.

For more information call 502-899-2213 or email kcarpenter@aph.org