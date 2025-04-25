Explorium of Lexington: Night at the Museum

It’s the grownups’ turn!

Let your imagination soar at Lexington’s children’s museum, The Explorium of Lexington, by attending Night at the Museum! This adults-only, fun-filled evening features exhibits, activities, a silent auction, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more!

Friday, April 25 from 7 to 10 pm. Tickets are available now for this fundraiser supporting the Explorium’s mission of inspiring children’s imagination and curiosity.

For more information call 859-258-3253 or visit explorium.com