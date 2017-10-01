Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss at Boone County Library

Join us as we explore newly discovered life-forms, thermal vents, shipwrecks, and close-up views from deep-sea research submersibles. Extreme Deep introduces us to the critical role that biology, chemistry, geology, history, exploration, and technology play in understanding our world and its future.

This 4,000 sq-ft exhibit is recommended for ages nine and up. It includes three interactive elements, standing exhibits, and multiple video stations.

For more information call 859-342-2665 or visit bcpl.org.