Extreme Egg Hunt at Barren River State Resort Park

Not your typical Easter egg hunt! This extreme egg hunt will be fun for teens and adults or families with younger children cooperating as a team. The Barren Bunny will be hiding baskets of eggs in various locations around the park. Participants will be engaged in a challenging hunt to find the bunny's hidden baskets of eggs in order to collect an egg of every color! Once you've collected your rainbow basket of eggs, you can return to the lodge and have your picture taken with the Barren Bunny! This will be a fun way to explore the park where the goal isn't how MANY you can find, but how much FUN you can have searching! Registration is Required and Limited.

For more information call (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov