Eykamp String Quartet at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Price: $20

Members of the Eykamp String Quartet serve as principal string players of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and as Artists in Residence at the University of Evansville. The Eykamp Family established the quartet and vision in 2002. This dynamic quartet provides classical music performances of artistic excellence and passion and is committed to ensuring that both chamber and orchestral music are a vital part of our community and beyond.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org