Eykamp String Quartet at Glema Mahr

to

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Eykamp String Quartet at Glema Mahr

Members of the Eykamp String Quartet serve as principal string players of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, as Artists in Residence at the University of Evansville, and as educational ambassadors.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music
270-821-2787
to
Google Calendar - Eykamp String Quartet at Glema Mahr - 2025-04-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Eykamp String Quartet at Glema Mahr - 2025-04-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Eykamp String Quartet at Glema Mahr - 2025-04-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Eykamp String Quartet at Glema Mahr - 2025-04-12 19:00:00 ical