Newport Aquarium One Aquarium Way, Kentucky 41071

F. I. S. H. – Family Inclusive Sensory Hours at Newport Aquarium

Lower capacities, no music, limited microphone use and reduced lighting provide a sensory-relaxed environment for all guests with Autism, PTSD, dementia, anxiety and other sensory sensitivities. Presented by Shriners Hospitals For Children.

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
8004063474
