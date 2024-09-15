× Expand Newport Aquarium Join us for Family Inclusive Sensory Hours when activities, sound, lighting or other modifications are made to the visitor experience to ensure an accessible, safe, comfortable and fun environment for all guests, including those with special needs.

F. I. S. H. – Family Inclusive Sensory Hours at Newport Aquarium

Lower capacities, no music, limited microphone use and reduced lighting provide a sensory-relaxed environment for all guests with Autism, PTSD, dementia, anxiety and other sensory sensitivities. Presented by Shriners Hospitals For Children.

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com