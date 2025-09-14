× Expand Newport Aquarium F.I.S.H. Sensory Hours

F.I.S.H. Sensory Hours at Newport Aquarium

During our Sensory Sensitivity Hours, lower capacities, softer music levels, limited microphone use and reduced lighting will provide a sensory-relaxed environment for guests with Autism, PTSD, dementia, anxiety and other sensory sensitivities.

Calming areas will be provided and noise cancelling headphones and fidgets will be available at no cost on a first-come, first serve basis to be borrowed during your visit. A sensory level guide on touch, sight and sound will be provided. Special animal encounters will also take place during the sensitivity hours.

All Members qualify for complimentary admission to Sensory Sensitivity Hours. Silver Members and Pre-K Members must make a reservation. Since this is a limited capacity special event, it is recommended that Gold and Platinum Members also make a reservation. For those looking to make membership reservations, please contact Group Sales at 859-815-1478.

*All environmental modifications will return to standard operations promptly at 11:00am.

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com