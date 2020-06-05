FACEBOOK CONCERT-------------TAKE FIVE Concerts

The Carson Center for the Performing Arts on Facebook Live

Connect with he Carson Center for the Performing Arts on Facebook Live from the comfort of your home, porch, patio, or deck! Your regional performing arts center is offering free access to TAKE FIVE concerts by amazing local and regional artists with audio and video live streamed from The Carson Center stage.

To join this week’s concert by Leight July go to The Carson Center Facebook page by 5 PM Friday. Leight July is a "one-woman band" from Paducah. Her folky-Americana sound is generated by using a custom "suitcase drum" with a tambourine attachment as she plays guitar and sings with occasional harmonica. She started performing in Paducah in 2016 and has expanded in Kentucky and Illinois as well as other states. While traveling farther from home, festivals tend to catch her attention. Her awards on the road include "'Best New Band," and "Best of Fest."

Upcoming TAKE FIVE concerts include:

Clifton Davis June 12

Wheelhouse Rousters June 19

Broadway showcase June 26.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org