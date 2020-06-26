FACEBOOK CONCERT-------------TAKE FIVE Concerts

The Carson Center for the Performing Arts on Facebook Live

Connect with the Carson Center for the Performing Arts on Facebook Live from the comfort of your home, porch, patio, or deck! Your regional performing arts center is offering free access to TAKE FIVE concerts by amazing local and regional artists with audio and video live streamed from The Carson Center stage.

To join this week’s concert by Broadway Showcase go to The Carson Center Facebook page by 5 PM Friday.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org