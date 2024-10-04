FLOATING DREAMING DANCING -artists-Dessie Spears and Mary Burnley at Pyro Gallery

Gallery Hours: Friday and Saturday 12-6 pm, Sunday 1-4 pm

Spending most of her life sculpting the earth as a heavy equipment operator, Dessie Spears originally intended to be a commercial artist. However, at retirement, she decided to do a deep dive into what she felt was her true calling. Since then, she has become a 4-time alumni of the Creative Visionary Program with Nicholas Wilton and studied color and design with Mark Eanes. With a strong sense of dharma, she has begun using her art to process her emotions and redefine them using light, color, movement, and texture. Many of her paintings are a reflection of her travels, particularly her time spent in the Southwest. This culmination came when she spent a week at a self-directed residency in the Jen Tough Gallery in Santa Fe. Blending inspiration and her life story, you can see the Southwestern light, color, and terrain flow heavily but gradually transition into the Kentucky and Southern Indiana colors of home. Mary Farnum Burnley is an award-winning artist who has spent nearly two years exploring paint as the subject of her work rather than using an imposed subject matter. Using alternating layers of thin washes and thick paint as well as building many layers of different colors, never fully obscuring the originals, has let her invite spontaneity and freedom from concern about missteps to produce the loose painterly surfaces she desires. This exploration has culminated in three series of abstract paintings she now presents to the viewer.

For more information, please visit pyrogallery.com/