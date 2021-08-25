Fabulous Fibers at John James Audubon State Park

to

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420

Fabulous Fibers at John James Audubon State Park

Don't miss Fabulous Fibers IV at the John James Audubon State Park Museum, now through Nov. 28! This exciting 121-piece exhibit will dazzle, charm and amuse you! This original fiber art is by 17 SAQA artists from Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky. There are 3 exhibits to explore: Fabulous Fibers--Innovative Fiber Art; CoronArt 2020--small quilts depicting the impact of Coronavirus and Collaboration 2021--a whimsical play on the children's game of "Telephone". Visit the museum from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Enjoy FREE admission on Museum Mondays. Facial masks are required inside the building.

For more information call  (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Fabulous Fibers at John James Audubon State Park - 2021-08-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fabulous Fibers at John James Audubon State Park - 2021-08-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fabulous Fibers at John James Audubon State Park - 2021-08-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fabulous Fibers at John James Audubon State Park - 2021-08-25 10:00:00 ical