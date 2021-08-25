Fabulous Fibers at John James Audubon State Park
John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420
Don't miss Fabulous Fibers IV at the John James Audubon State Park Museum, now through Nov. 28! This exciting 121-piece exhibit will dazzle, charm and amuse you! This original fiber art is by 17 SAQA artists from Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky. There are 3 exhibits to explore: Fabulous Fibers--Innovative Fiber Art; CoronArt 2020--small quilts depicting the impact of Coronavirus and Collaboration 2021--a whimsical play on the children's game of "Telephone". Visit the museum from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Enjoy FREE admission on Museum Mondays. Facial masks are required inside the building.
For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov