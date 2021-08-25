Fabulous Fibers at John James Audubon State Park

Don't miss Fabulous Fibers IV at the John James Audubon State Park Museum, now through Nov. 28! This exciting 121-piece exhibit will dazzle, charm and amuse you! This original fiber art is by 17 SAQA artists from Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky. There are 3 exhibits to explore: Fabulous Fibers--Innovative Fiber Art; CoronArt 2020--small quilts depicting the impact of Coronavirus and Collaboration 2021--a whimsical play on the children's game of "Telephone". Visit the museum from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Enjoy FREE admission on Museum Mondays. Facial masks are required inside the building.

For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov