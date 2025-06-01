× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Fairy Days Celebration 2025

Fairy Days Celebration 2025 at Yew Dell

FREE with Admission.

Kick off Fairy Month with our Fairy Day Celebration! Help us welcome the Fairies – and all the wee folk! – back to the Fairy Forest with a Fairy Parade at 12:30 pm. Experience the magic of the 2025 Fairy Forest, Tree Spirit Woodland Trail scavenger hunts, Fairy Doors at new Arboretum locations, family craft activity, and special Fairy-themed treats from

Martha Lee’s Kitchen.

Please note that Fairy Day is a Hounds on the Grounds Blackout Date due to expected crowds.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar