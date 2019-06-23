Fairytale Tour with Castle Princesses at The Kentucky Castle
The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
You're invited to bring your young princess or prince to The Kentucky Castle for a memorable fairytale experience!
Join our Castle Princesses on an interactive tour of the Castle! Explore the various rooms and enjoy singing, dancing, storytime, and crafts. Finish with a celebration and delicious snacks in the Grand Ballroom.
Tickets for children and adults: $25 each
Children 2 and under are free
Boys and girls welcome
Additional Options: Dinner reservations are available at our Castle Farm Restaurant by visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink or calling (859) 256-0322
Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com
For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com