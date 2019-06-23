Fairytale Tour with Castle Princesses at The Kentucky Castle

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

You're invited to bring your young princess or prince to The Kentucky Castle for a memorable fairytale experience!

Join our Castle Princesses on an interactive tour of the Castle! Explore the various rooms and enjoy singing, dancing, storytime, and crafts. Finish with a celebration and delicious snacks in the Grand Ballroom.

Tickets for children and adults: $25 each

Children 2 and under are free

Boys and girls welcome

Additional Options: Dinner reservations are available at our Castle Farm Restaurant by visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink or calling (859) 256-0322

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com

