Falcon Theatre Presents A Streetcar Named Desire

March 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31, 2018

Blanche DuBois, a woman whose existence has been undermined by a lifetime of romantic illusions, arrives at her sister’s New Orleans apartment, seeking to stay for a while after the loss of their family’s ancestral home. Ensuing friction between Blanche and Stanley Kowalski, her sister Stella’s husband, leads to a tragic, inevitable conclusion.

About Falcon

Falcon has always been dedicated to both our artists and our audience as the relationship between the two is what makes live theater such an exceptional art. The creation of a play takes collaboration between actors, directors, designers, and a host of talented people. But it is the union of our finished piece with the emotional and intellectual response of you, our audience, that creates a performance.

For more information call 513-479-6783 or visit falcontheater.net/