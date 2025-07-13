Falcon Theatre Presents Crocodile Fever

Crocodile Fever by Meghan Tyler

March 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28, 2026

Sisters, an abusive father, the IRA and yes, a crocodile.

Northern Ireland, 1989. A farmhouse window smashes, and rebellious Fianna Devlin crashes back into the life of her pious sister Alannah.

Together for the first time in years, when they’re forced to confront their tyrannical father’s hideous legacy, all hell breaks loose.

Fuelled by Taytos, gin, 80s tunes and a chainsaw, Meghan Tyler’s surreal Crocodile Fever is a grotesque black comedy celebrating sisterhood whilst reminding us that the pressure cooker of The Troubles is closer than we imagine.

About Falcon

Falcon has always been dedicated to both our artists and our audience as the relationship between the two is what makes live theater such an exceptional art. The creation of a play takes collaboration between actors, directors, designers, and a host of talented people. But it is the union of our finished piece with the emotional and intellectual response of you, our audience, that creates a performance.

For more information call 513-479-6783 or visit falcontheater.net/