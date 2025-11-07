Falcon Theatre Presents Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

by Sam Steiner

November 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 22, 21, and 22, 2025

The average person will speak 123,205,750 words in a lifetime. But what if there were a limit? Oliver and Bernadette are about to find out.

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons imagines a world where we’re forced to say less. It’s about what we say and how we say it; about the things we can only hear in the silence; about dead cats, activism, eye contact and lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons. This play subtly confronts censorship by bringing us into the home of one couple confronted with extreme limits.

Sam Steiner’s play premiered at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015 and won three Judges’ Awards at the National Student Drama Festival, before appearing at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Camden People’s Theatre, London

For more information call 513-479-6783 or visit falcontheater.net/