Falcon Theatre Presents Marjorie Prime

November 22, 23, 29, 30, December 5, 6, 7 – 2019

What would we remember and what would we forget if given the chance? This richly spare, wondrous new play explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits, if any, of what technology can replace in the age of artificial intelligence. A must for any fans of Black Mirror!

About Falcon

Falcon has always been dedicated to both our artists and our audience as the relationship between the two is what makes live theater such an exceptional art. The creation of a play takes collaboration between actors, directors, designers, and a host of talented people. But it is the union of our finished piece with the emotional and intellectual response of you, our audience, that creates a performance.

For more information call 513-479-6783 or visit falcontheater.net/