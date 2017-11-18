Falcon Theatre Presents Poor Behavior

November 17, 18, 24, 25, 30, December 1, 2, 2017

There is no performance on Thanksgiving

A weekend in the country for two couples spins out of control when Maureen makes jealous and reckless accusations of infidelity between her husband Ian and their old friend Ella. As Ella’s husband Peter makes a futile attempt to control the domestic carnage, the story develops into a fiercely funny and farcical commentary on the unexpected ease of betrayal and the fragility of marriage.

About Falcon

Falcon has always been dedicated to both our artists and our audience as the relationship between the two is what makes live theater such an exceptional art. The creation of a play takes collaboration between actors, directors, designers, and a host of talented people. But it is the union of our finished piece with the emotional and intellectual response of you, our audience, that creates a performance.

For more information call 513-479-6783 or visit falcontheater.net/