Falcon Theatre Presents Spunk

to

Falcon Theater 636 Monmouth St, Newport, Kentucky

Falcon Theatre Presents Spunk

 Hurston’s evocative prose and Wolfe’s unique theatrical style blend to create an evening of theater that celebrates the human spirit’s ability to overcome and endure. The story glows with wit, humor, and energy and resonates with soulful music. 

About Falcon

Falcon has always been dedicated to both our artists and our audience as the relationship between the two is what makes live theater such an exceptional art. The creation of a play takes collaboration between actors, directors, designers, and a host of talented people. But it is the union of our finished piece with the emotional and intellectual response of you, our audience, that creates a performance.

For more information call 513-479-6783 or visit falcontheater.net/

Info

Falcon Theater 636 Monmouth St, Newport, Kentucky
513-479-6783
to
Google Calendar - Falcon Theatre Presents Spunk - 2022-05-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Falcon Theatre Presents Spunk - 2022-05-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Falcon Theatre Presents Spunk - 2022-05-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Falcon Theatre Presents Spunk - 2022-05-06 19:00:00 ical