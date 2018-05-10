Falcon Theatre Presents The Great Wilderness

May 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 2018

Walt, a gentle-natured leader of a Christian retreat, has devoted decades of his life to “curing” gay teens of their homosexuality. Packing up his life and preparing for a reluctant retirement, Walt is pressured into accepting one last client. When that client disappears into the Idaho wilderness, Walt is forced to examine the possibility that he has been deceiving himself and others for the bulk of his life. The story navigates complex moral terrain and explores the inconstant strength of personal convictions.

