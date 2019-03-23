Falcon Theatre Presents The Lion in Winter

Sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons The Lion in Winter, by James Goldman, is a modern-day classic. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom. The queen, and wealthiest woman in the world, Eleanor of Aquitaine, has been kept in prison since raising an army against her husband, King Henry II. Let out only for holidays, the play centers around the inner conflicts of the royal family as they fight over both a kingdom and King Henrys paramour during the Christmas of 1183. As Eleanor says, Every family has its ups and downs, and this royal family is no exception.

March 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, April 4, 5, 6 – 2019

About Falcon

Falcon has always been dedicated to both our artists and our audience as the relationship between the two is what makes live theater such an exceptional art. The creation of a play takes collaboration between actors, directors, designers, and a host of talented people. But it is the union of our finished piece with the emotional and intellectual response of you, our audience, that creates a performance.

For more information call 513-479-6783 or visit falcontheater.net/