Falcon Theatre Presents Trick!

Falcon Theater 636 Monmouth St, Newport, Kentucky

Falcon Theatre Presents Trick!

Trick! is a fast paced 70-minute evening of pure family entertainment! This new and exciting show, geared towards the entire family, is a throwback to the days of Vaudeville, starring award-winning magical entertainer Sir Pat-Trick, who takes the audience on a whimsical journey of laughter, wonder, and just down right silliness. Watch as Sir Pat-Trick performs feats of mind-blowing magic and sleight of hand, along with vaudeville style juggling, slap stick, and audience participation.

Saturday, March 9, 2019 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 13, 2019 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 25, 2019 – 7:00 PM

About Falcon

Falcon has always been dedicated to both our artists and our audience as the relationship between the two is what makes live theater such an exceptional art. The creation of a play takes collaboration between actors, directors, designers, and a host of talented people. But it is the union of our finished piece with the emotional and intellectual response of you, our audience, that creates a performance.

For more information call 513-479-6783 or visit falcontheater.net/

Info
Falcon Theater 636 Monmouth St, Newport, Kentucky
513-479-6783
