Falcon Theatre Presents Trick!

Trick! is a fast paced 70-minute evening of pure family entertainment! This new and exciting show, geared towards the entire family, is a throwback to the days of Vaudeville, starring award-winning magical entertainer Sir Pat-Trick, who takes the audience on a whimsical journey of laughter, wonder, and just down right silliness. Watch as Sir Pat-Trick performs feats of mind-blowing magic and sleight of hand, along with vaudeville style juggling, slap stick, and audience participation.

Saturday, April 13, 2019 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 25, 2019 – 7:00 PM

About Falcon

For more information call 513-479-6783 or visit falcontheater.net/