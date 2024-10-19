Fall Art Market at Kentucky Artisan Center

The Kentucky Artisan Center is proud to be partnering with @thekyguild to host their annual Fall Art Market! Join us on Saturday October 19th from 10a-5p and Sunday October 20th from 10a-4p to shop art and other products from KY Guild members and artisans from across the state. Food trucks, free parking, and more will be available!

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call 859-985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov