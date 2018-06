Fall Break Friday at John James Audubon State Park

Got a break from school? Need something to do? All ages come and enjoy the wonderful Fall weather! Meet our Naturalist staff at the John James Audubon State Park Cardinal Shelter at 10:00 A.M. for some outdoor fun. We'll be making an autumn-themed craft. Then be ready to roast s'mores over the campfire! Rain or shine. Cost: $2 per person

For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov