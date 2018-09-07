Fall Camper's Yard Sale at Boonesborough Campground

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Clean out your closets and let your junk or arts and crafts become your fellow camper's treasures!  Set up and sell right on your campsite.  A $10.00 set up fee will be charged in addition to the regular camping fee.  This event is for registered campers only to sell.  The sale is advertised in the local newspapers and the general public is invited to shop.

In addition to the reconstructed fort, the park also has a campground, hiking trails, mini-golf, picnic shelters and a gift shop. Fort Boonesborough is located near Richmond. From Interstate 75, take Exit 95 to KY 627. On Interstate 64, exit at Winchester to KY 627.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit parks.ky.gov

