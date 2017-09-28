Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery

Fall Cocktail Class
September 28th 6 - 8pm. $30 per person.
Learn to make fall inspired cocktails at home! Taught by our bartenders, you will get hands - on experience and a take home bar kit!
For more information visit jepthacreed.com
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Fall Cocktail Class
September 28th 6 - 8pm. $30 per person.
Learn to make fall inspired cocktails at home! Taught by our bartenders, you will get hands - on experience and a take home bar kit!
For more information visit jepthacreed.com
August 1, 2017
August 2, 2017
August 3, 2017
August 4, 2017
August 5, 2017
August 6, 2017
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053