Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery

to Google Calendar - Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-28 18:00:00

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Fall Cocktail Class

September 28th 6 - 8pm.  $30 per person.  

Learn to make fall inspired cocktails at home! Taught by our bartenders, you will get hands - on experience and a take home bar kit!

For more information visit jepthacreed.com

Info
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Cocktail Class at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-28 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Monday

August 7, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™