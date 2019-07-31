× Expand wilson nurseries fall family harvest

Fall Family Harvest at Wilson Nurseries

Dive headfirst into the sights, sounds & tastes of autumn during this family-friendly festival.

Photo ops & shameless selfie spots in our “pumpkin patch”

Watch as Apple Butter is made the old fashioned way

Petting zoo by Foggy Bottom Farm with llamas, donkeys, silky chickens, sheep, angora rabbits & pygmy goats

Blake Newton from the University of Kentucky will be talking all about pollinators at 11am by The Butterfly Greenhouse.

Pumpkin painting for all ages (you purchase a pumpkin, we supply the paint)

For more information call (502) 223-1488 or visit wilsonnurseriesky.com