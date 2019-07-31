×
wilson nurseries
fall family harvest
Fall Family Harvest at Wilson Nurseries
Dive headfirst into the sights, sounds & tastes of autumn during this family-friendly festival.
- Photo ops & shameless selfie spots in our “pumpkin patch”
- Watch as Apple Butter is made the old fashioned way
- Petting zoo by Foggy Bottom Farm with llamas, donkeys, silky chickens, sheep, angora rabbits & pygmy goats
- Blake Newton from the University of Kentucky will be talking all about pollinators at 11am by The Butterfly Greenhouse.
- Pumpkin painting for all ages (you purchase a pumpkin, we supply the paint)
For more information call (502) 223-1488 or visit wilsonnurseriesky.com
Info
Wilson Nurseries 3690 East-West Connector Rte 676, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Kids & Family