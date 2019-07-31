fall-family-harvest-fb-photo-2019.jpg

Fall Family Harvest at Wilson Nurseries

Dive headfirst into the sights, sounds & tastes of autumn during this family-friendly festival.

  • Photo ops & shameless selfie spots in our “pumpkin patch”
  • Watch as Apple Butter is made the old fashioned way
  • Petting zoo by Foggy Bottom Farm with llamas, donkeys, silky chickens, sheep, angora rabbits & pygmy goats
  • Blake Newton from the University of Kentucky will be talking all about pollinators at 11am by The Butterfly Greenhouse.
  • Pumpkin painting for all ages (you purchase a pumpkin, we supply the paint)

For more information call (502) 223-1488 or visit wilsonnurseriesky.com

Info

Wilson Nurseries 3690 East-West Connector Rte 676, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
5022231488
