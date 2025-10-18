× Expand Stacie Barton Fall Festival at Art Center of the Bluegrass is Saturday, October 18.

Fall Festival at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Mark your calendars and plan on joining us for an afternoon of fun for the whole family at our annual Fall Festival, from 1-5 pm on Saturday, October 18. Come and enjoy games, crafts, fall flavors from Murrini Café, local artists selling their wares, and so much more! Explore the Art Center campus, meet our staff and volunteers, and get to know everything we have to offer at the Art Center.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org