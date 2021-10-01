Fall Festival at Honey Depot
to
Honey Depot 14005 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
HoneyBear Farms KY
Pumpkins, chili, food trucks, farmers market, sweet treats at the Fall Festival at HoneyBear Farms KY October 1-2!
FREE EVENT- FALL FESTIVAL at HoneyBear Farms KY- OCTOBER 1 & 2-- Friday- Food Trucks!!-- Saturday- Chili Cookoff!!Vendors and chili cookoff registrants-- email leah@honeybearfarmsky.com to participate!
Grand opening of farm store October 1- enjoy local produce, meats, cheeses, ice cream, and more!
FALL SEASONAL HONEY, yum!
For more information call (502) 208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/8598