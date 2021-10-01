× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Pumpkins, chili, food trucks, farmers market, sweet treats at the Fall Festival at HoneyBear Farms KY October 1-2!

Fall Festival at Honey Depot

FREE EVENT- FALL FESTIVAL at HoneyBear Farms KY- OCTOBER 1 & 2-- Friday- Food Trucks!!-- Saturday- Chili Cookoff!!Vendors and chili cookoff registrants-- email leah@honeybearfarmsky.com to participate!

Grand opening of farm store October 1- enjoy local produce, meats, cheeses, ice cream, and more!

FALL SEASONAL HONEY, yum!

For more information call (502) 208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/8598