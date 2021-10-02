Fall Fun Fest in Calvert City

The all-things-fall Fall Fun Fest is set for October 2 from 10AM-4PM in Memorial Park. This annual event is co-sponsored by Calvert Area Development Association and the City of Calvert City.

The Fall Fun Fest has become a tradition for Calvert City, bringing all the favorite things of fall to one place and celebrating with friends and family. Visitors can expect arts and craft booths, food trucks, live music, inflatables and much more.

Since the first event in 2017, there has been a growing number of people who visit Calvert City in the fall. “We’re celebrating the changing of colors, the cool weather, pumpkins, apple cider and everything fall. This event is also a part of our 150 events for Calvert City’s sesquicentennial year,” said Blair Travis, director of marketing, communications, and business development.

Your safety and well-being is our number one priority. All CDC guidelines will be followed during the event. Vendor booths are still available as well as non-profit booths. For more information on ways to participate, call Calvert City Hall at (270) 395-7138 or email btravis@calvertcity.com.

For more information call (270) 395-7138 or on Facebook: Calvert City