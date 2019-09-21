Fall Gospel Concert at Mountain Arts Center
Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Fall Gospel Concert at Mountain Arts Center
• With Acts: Brian Free & Assurance, The Perrys and Four For One
• Showtime: 6:45pm
• Tickets: $27.00 Lower Level • $22.00 Upper Level •
Group Rate (15+): $24.00 Lower Level • $19.00 Upper Level
For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com
Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
