Fall Gospel Concert at Mountain Arts Center

• With Acts: Brian Free & Assurance, The Perrys and Four For One

• Showtime: 6:45pm

• Tickets: $27.00 Lower Level • $22.00 Upper Level •

Group Rate (15+): $24.00 Lower Level • $19.00 Upper Level

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com