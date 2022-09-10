Fall Heritage Festival in Campbellsville
Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Homeplace on Green River
The Fall Heritage Festival will be on September 10th, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Eastern time.
There will be tons of original arts and crafts, great food, wagon rides, demonstrations, kid’s activities, a raptor exhibit, hayrides, a kiddie barrel train, a hay maze, live music, and more!
Admission
Admission is only $20 per car to park.
For more information call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org